Sonia Gandhi leads anti-CAA protest in Parliament ahead of Budget Session

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 31, 2020 Published on January 31, 2020

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other prominent Congress leaders stage protests against the CAA and NRC. Photo: Kamal Narang

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi led a protest of party leaders in Parliament against the CAA, NPR and NRC ahead of the Budget Session.

Party leaders held placards of ‘Save India’, ‘No to CAA, NRC’ and shouted slogans.

Senior Congress leaders Motilal Vohra, Ahmed Patel, Adhir Ranjan Choudhury, AK Antony were present at the protest.

Indian National Congress
