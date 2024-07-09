India’s Health Ministry has appointed Dr Soumya Swaminathan as ‘Principal Advisor’ at the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Her appointment is on a pro bono basis.
Prof Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization. She has previously served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
In a statement, the Health Ministry said, as the Principal Advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, “she will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve program goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy.” She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. Additionally, Dr Swaminathan will support the Union Health Ministry, state officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the TB elimination programme.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.