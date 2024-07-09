India’s Health Ministry has appointed Dr Soumya Swaminathan as ‘Principal Advisor’ at the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Her appointment is on a pro bono basis.

Prof Swaminathan was the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization. She has previously served as the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

In a statement, the Health Ministry said, as the Principal Advisor for the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme, “she will provide technical advice on the overall strategy to achieve program goals, suggest policy directions and necessary course corrections for optimal outcomes, and advise on research strategy.” She will also assist in the formation of expert groups with top talent globally. Additionally, Dr Swaminathan will support the Union Health Ministry, state officials, and development partners in assessing the impact of the TB elimination programme.

