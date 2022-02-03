hamburger

Southern Railway receives an outlay of ₹7,134.56 crore for 2022-23

BL Chennai Bureau | Updated on: Feb 03, 2022
Of the total outlay, ₹1,445.85 crore has been earmarked for doubling projects

Southern Railway (SR) has received an outlay of ₹7,134.56 crore for FY23. In addition, a total of ₹1,064.34 crore was also received as Extra Budgetary Resource, said AK Agarwal, General Manager, ICF, and General Manager, Southern Railway.

Of the total outlay, ₹1,445.85 crore has been earmarked for doubling projects; ₹346.80 crore for gauge conversion projects and ₹59 crore for new lines, he told newspersons in a virtual press meet.

An amount of ₹327.77 crore has been allotted for passenger amenities for the year 2022-23 in SR and ₹189.76 crore towards various Signal and Telecom works with thrust on proliferating indigenously manufactured ‘Kavach’ Anti Collision devices across the network.

Agarwal said that an outlay of ₹2,374 crore has been given for safety works. This was the highest ever compared to the last three years. The grant of ₹1,470 crore for track improvement works has been increased 89.51 per cent over the average of the last three years, he added.

In Tamil Nadu, 25 new line/gauge conversion projects costing ₹28,307 crore over 3,077 km length falling fully/partly in the State are under different stages of planning/execution. The budget grant for Railways in Tamil Nadu is ₹3,865 crore for the financial year 2022-23 which is 340 per cent higher than the average outlay of 2009-2014, he said.

Some of the projects in Tamil Nadu featuring in Budget 2022-23 are: Rameswaram – Dhanushkodi (17.2 Km) new line project has received an outlay of ₹59 crore and outlay for Madurai – Bodinayakkanur doubling project is ₹125 crore, he said.

Funds to the tune of ₹54.2 crore are allotted for the fourth Line between Chennai Beach and Chennai Egmore.

For FY 2022-23, ₹789 crore has been allotted for the ongoing RVNL projects, including ₹50 crore for construction of new Pamban Bridge, he said.

An amount of ₹303.42 crore has been allotted for various Railway Electrification works in the State of Tamil Nadu.

In Kerala, eight projects costing ₹9,489 crore for 439 km length falling fully/partly in Kerala are under different stages of planning/approval/execution. The budget grant for Railways in Kerala is ₹1,085 crore for the financial year 2022-23 which is 192 per cent higher than the average outlay of 2009-2014.

Some of the important projects in Kerala featuring in Budget 2022-23 are Thiruvananthapuram - Kanniyakumari Doubling project (86.56 Km) has been allotted ₹393.50 crore and doubling of Kuruppanthara – Chingavanam (26.54 Km) has been allotted ₹50.94 crore. An amount of ₹100.66 crore has been allotted for various Railway Electrification works in Kerala, he said.

