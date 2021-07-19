SpeakIn initiative to felicitate top IAS officers

SpeakIn, an online platform to spot the best of experts and thought leaders, has announced an initiative to recognise 10 most distinguished IAS officers who have created impact and inspiration beyond their call of duty.

The selection in each category will follow a three-month long nomination and a multi-factor evaluation process.

Among officers who feature in the inaugural release are Amitabh Kant (Lifetime Achievement), Anil Srivastava (Transport and Mobility), Armstrong Pame (Public Policy and Governance), Bhupesh Chaudhary (Food, Water, Agriculture and Livelihood), Hari Chandana Dasari (ESG and Climate Change), Iqbal Singh Chahal (Crisis Management), Rakesh Gupta (Public Policy and Governance), Sanjeev Kaushik (Business and Finance), Santosh Misra (Innovation & Technology), and Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj (Public Policy and Governance).

Is the time up for babus?

With over 18,000 experts in its network globally, SpeakIn is engaged by business organisations, academic institutions, associations and investment management companies to access curated experts as mentors and for forum-based knowledge sessions.

Covid management

Deepshikha Kumar, Managing Partner, SpeakIn, said while many discussions applaud achievements in the corporate world, the society has left a lot of room to appreciate the backbone of governance and public administration — the officers. Towards this end, SpeakIn has launched a new quarterly series to recognise 10 most distinguished Indian Administrative Service officers, she said.

IAS officer-turned entrepreneur calls for sustainable homestead farming

While good governance has always been key to progress in on-ground execution, IAS officers both at the Central and State level have assumed significance as India responded to the pandemic in the past year. From framing, implementing and evaluating policy decisions to working with the public at large and to partnering with key stakeholders, government officers have shaped the country’s response and preparedness. It was time the stories of impact and excellence were celebrated, not just in crisis but beyond, said SpeakIn.

“It took a hugely credible jury including past officers, over six months to build the feature from nominations to adjudging excellence. The evaluation covered five parameters — Innovation, Public awareness of impact generated, Ability to leverage technology, people and processes, Effectiveness in forging partnerships with businesses and ecosystem to bring about a positive change,” added Kumar.

SpeakIn will also organise an annual awards ceremony in New Delhi to felicitate selected officers.