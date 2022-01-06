News

SpiceJet: Madras HC extends stay on single judge order till Jan 11

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 06, 2022

Hearing on an appeal on January 10

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned to January 10 the hearing on an appeal preferred by SpiceJet against a single judge's Order to wind up the company for non-payment of $24 million to Credit Suisse AG, a Zurich-based stock corporation.

This follows remittance of $5 million, as directed by the single judge, earlier. It has extended the stay on the judge's order till January 11.

On December 7, the Court directed the Official Liquidator to take over the assets of the carrier. However, after pronouncing the order, the judge stayed his own order for all further proceedings for three weeks. This was subject to the condition that the company deposits the amount equivalent to $5 million within two weeks.

SpiceJet challenged the single bench’s order on liquidating its assets. The airline argued that the order was erroneous and against the weight of evidence.

Published on January 06, 2022

