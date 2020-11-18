Aditi, Diksha card 71 each in opening round at unique Saudi event

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar were T-14th after one-under 71 each in the first round as the Saudi Ladies Team International got underway at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Finnish golfer was on top with Sanna Nuuttinen shot 66.

The two other Indians were way behind. Tvesa Malik (74) was T-41 and Astha Madan (80) was T-103.

The unique tournament has a very innovative team format, though the individual pros will also be vying for substantial purse. It is being played over 54-holes with $500,000 up for grabs – $300,000 for the team and $200,000 for the individual. The players and amateurs make up 37 teams.

The teams were selected in an ‘NFL-style draft system’ and they compete in a team of four pro-am format with the ‘best two scores to count’. It saw the Team (Annabel) Dimmock take the early lead. Team Dimmock shone in the Saudi morning sun to take the early initiative in the team competition at 17-under-par after a birdie bonanza.

Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen stormed to the top of the individual leader board with a spectacular round of 66 (-6).

Team Nuutinen is lying with 16-under.