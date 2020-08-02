BCCI hasn’t paid its star cricketers since 10 months

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is also the world’s richest cricket board, has not paid its 27 elite contracted players since October.
According to the Indian Express report, the quarterly payment is due since October last year.
The board is yet to pay match fees for the two Tests, nine ODIs and eight T20 games that the national team has played since December 2019.
The total amount which is paid by the BCCI every year when all grades clubbed together is Rs 99 crore.
Grade A+ cricketers include Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah who receive Rs 7 crore annually. Grade A players get 5 crores; grade B gets Rs 3 crore, and grade C is allotted Rs 1 crore.
The match fees for each Test, ODI and T20 are Rs 15 lakh, Rs 6 lakh, and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.
The balance sheet of the cricket board revealed that it has a bank balance of Rs 5,526 crore, as of March 2018, including Rs 2,992 crore in fixed deposits.
BCCI had also signed a five-year broadcasting deal with Star TV worth Rs 6,138.1 crore in April 2018.
This may be due to the fact that the position of the Chief Financial officer has been vacant since December. Other key positions including Chief Executive Officer and General Manager (Cricket Operations) have been vacant since last month.
This comes as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have completed their tenure. The board has now approached the Supreme Court to quash the “cooling off” clause in the board’s constitution so as to keep Ganguly and Shah in their respective positions.
The Indian Express report further stated that the payment of domestic players from different states including Jharkhand, Mumbai, Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Pondicherry, Baroda, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh has not been done either.
Meanwhile, The governing council of the Indian Premier League is likely to meet on August 2 to finalize the schedule for the upcoming IPL and discuss other arrangements for the IPL event that is to be held in the UAE this year, as per media reports.
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...