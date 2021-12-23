BelfricsBT MoU with Chennai City Football Club

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Blockchain platform BelfricsBT today announced that it has signed an MoU with Chennai City Football Club and KPR Info Solution to develop a first-of-its-kind hybrid blockchain solution for sports persons and club management.
Belfrics is one of the leading global blockchain technology firms and cryptocurrency exchanges focussed on making the cryptocurrency technology effortless and accessible to all. BelfricsBT is the blockchain technology division of Belfrics.
According to a press release, BelfricsBT will work with CCFC, which will be the knowledge partner and first adaptor of the solution. With this business inputs, BelfricsBT will architect the blockchain solution as the technology partner. “Sports clubs have seen a tremendous rise in India over the past five years with billion-dollar leagues in football, cricket and kabaddi.
The global sports ecosystem open for blockchain adoption is valued at $22 billion as of 2021 of which India has a market share that is worth $796 million and we are looking at disrupting this sector with the help of our innovative blockchain solution,” Praveen Kumar Founder & CEO Belfrics Group, said in the release.
Rohit Ramesh – Chennai City Football Club, said, “As a club, it gives us a wider spectrum to look beyond and create better valuation for our players in various categories and for CCFC in the best way in the future with the influence of NFTs and fan tokens.”
KPR Info Solution, the technology development entity of KPR Group, will be a non-exclusive technology partner for the development of this innovative blockchain solution. This hybrid blockchain-based solution for sports comprising NFTs and club tokens, to bring all the stakeholders of the game on to a single decentralised platform.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...