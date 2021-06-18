Brands ink sponsorship agreements with ICC for WTC Final

As live cricket makes a comeback on Indian telly after IPL got disrupted due to the pandemic, several brands have signed sponsorship agreements with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Test Championship Final.

These include Upstox, BharatPe, Pernod Ricard, GoDaddy and Shyam Steel. The marquee sporting event, which will see India play in an international event for the first time since the pandemic outbreak, will be held from June 18-22 in Southampton.

For brands like BharatPe, Upstox and Pernod Ricard, the ICC WTC Final will kickstart their long-term sponsorship alliance with ICC till 2023.

Online investment platform Upstox said its long-term partnership with ICC will span across ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, followed by the ICC World Test Championship Final 2023, among others.

Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Upstox, said: “Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India. We want to empower our customers by helping them maximize the potential of their investments with our tech-enabled and intuitive platform.”

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard said that Jacob’s Creek has been announced as the official wine partner for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final. “As the official wine partner for the hugely anticipated ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand, Jacob’s Creek will have exclusive pouring rights for the event, branding at in-stadia bars, stadium and digital broadcast advertising,” the company said in a statement.

GoDaddy said as part of the partnership with ICC for the WTC Final, the company's logo and GoDaddy Pro sub-brand logo will be promoted on in-stadia LED panels, along the sides of the boundary line and on the mid-wicket area on-ground. “As this event brings people together from across the world and showcases a strong spirit of nationalism and sportsmanship, it provides a perfect place for us to create awareness about the ease of building an online presence with GoDaddy’s online tools and solutions, especially in today’s increasingly digitized world,” said Nikhil Arora, Managing Director and Vice President, GoDaddy India.