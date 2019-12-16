Sports

Champions League round of 16: Real Madrid to face Manchester City, Liverpool meet Atletico Madrid

Reuters NYON | Updated on December 16, 2019 Published on December 16, 2019

A general view of the Champions League trophy before the draw

Thirteen-times winners Real Madrid were drawn against English champions Manchester City while title-holders Liverpool must face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 following Monday's draw.

City have yet to beat the Spanish side with two draws and two defeats in their previous four meetings.

 

In other ties, Serie A champions Juventus will face French side Olympique Lyonnais, Paris St Germain will play Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona were pitted against an unpredictable Napoli.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur side will play RB Leipzig, who are in the knockout stages for the first time, while Chelsea were drawn against Bayern Munich.

The first legs will be played on February 18, 19, 25, 26. The second legs will to be played in March.

