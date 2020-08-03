Chawrasia remains upbeat despite testing Covid positive

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
The hugely popular golfer SSP Chawrasia continues to be upbeat despite having tested positive for Covid-19. The 42-year-old six-times Asian Tour winner with four wins on European Tour, is currently in home quarantine at his Kolkata residence.
“I am feeling perfectly fine and don’t seem to have any symptoms. There is no weakness, no fever and I am feeling active. But on doctor’s advice I have quarantined myself in my house in a separate room from my wife. We are both inside the house and are not stepping out since the positive results,” said Chawrasia.
Chawrasia plans to have another test in a day or two to be sure, but is going through all the safety measures like quarantine and taking medicines.
He said, “I actually went for a test on my own after taking a doctor’s advice, since I was planning to go to the UK for the European Tour events.”
He added, “I was not feeling any discomfort. It was just a precaution before travelling as I have a lot of events coming in the UK.”
Speaking from his home, Chawrasia said, “I did not have symptoms. All was normal but I had to have a test because that is needed to fly out. The test turned out to be positive and I have been advised home quarantine.” His wife, SImantini will also be going for a test.
He has been prescribed multi-vitamins and will be in home quarantine for two weeks. “I have informed all those who may have been in contact with me before the tests,” said Chawrasia.
Through the pandemic, Chawrasia said he was most careful about stepping out and wore masks at all times when going out. “But now that I have it, I want to ensure the safety of all those in contact with me in the past few days.”
He was upbeat, saying, “It is about two weeks and after having spent so much time at home during lockdown, this is just another step.”
Chawrasia said he was relieved it all happened in India itself or else he may have been alone and away from his home if he had tested positive elsewhere. He was planning to join fellow Indian pro, Shubhankar Sharma, who is already in the UK and played the Hero Open in Birmingham this week.
Chawrasia was taking all precautions as he resumed training at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club. He had also helped those affected by the cyclone in Bengal.
Chawrasia’s four European Tour wins included back-to-back wins on the Hero. Indian Open in 2016 and 2017.
Right now Sharma is the only Indian participating in Europe, while Arjun Atwal is playing in the US. Anirban Lahiri, who has been in India since March, is expected to leave for the US soon.
This season Chawrasia has played four events on the European Tour, but all of them were in Asia. He made the cut in all four with a best finish of T-22 in Hong Kong, while he was T-32 in Singapore, T-25 in Oman and T-28 in Qatar, before golf events around the world came to a half because of Covid-19.
