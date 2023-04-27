Disney Star, the official broadcaster for IPL, saw 40.9 crore viewers tuning in for the first 29 matches of the ongoing season of the T20 league, according to BARC data.

Viewership rating is up 24 per cent compared to the last edition, it added.

“The reach garnered for the live broadcast of the first 29 matches is also 3.7 crore higher than the reach of the entire 2022 edition. Disney Star has also received the highest-ever reach across all editions of IPL in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh for the live broadcast of these matches,” the broadcaster said quoting BARC data.

Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Disney Star, said, “Competitive matches and strong individual performances powered by Star Sports’ world-class programming, key partnerships, and sustained marketing efforts to recruit audiences have sustained the upward trajectory of viewership.”

Gupta added, “The highest-ever viewership in the Hindi-speaking markets, ‘premium audiences’, and kids’ demographic (2-14 years) show that our #BetterTogether campaign, seeking to galvanise familial and community viewing, has hit the mark.”

About 9.32 crore kids tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the first 29 games, up 58.7 per cent over the last edition, according to BARC data. Over 25 crore ‘premium audiences’ tuned in to the live broadcast on the Disney Star Network during this period.

“Disney Star has also achieved the highest-ever reach in Hindi-speaking markets. Over 27.3 crore viewers tuned in to watch the live broadcast, marking a historic moment in IPL,” the statement added.

