FIFA suspends Pakistan, Chad football federations

FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) due to third-party interference and also the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) due to government interference, soccer’s global governing body said on Wednesday.

FIFA said in a statement the decision to suspend the PFF was prompted by the recent “hostile takeover” of its headquarters in Lahore by a group of protesters and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF.