Five platforms that are keeping sports lovers engaged during the lockdown

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
The coronavirus pandemic has played havoc with the sports calendar, with significant world events such as the Olympics 2020 getting postponed to the next year.
With no events in the pipeline this year, games enthusiasts are turning to sports community platforms and apps to keep themselves engaged during the lockdown. Here are some of them:
An Indian sports community platform that provides content related to cricket, including videos, scorecards, text commentary, player stats, and team rankings. It is a popular mobile apps for cricket news and scores. It also has sports-related quizzes.
Cricket Exchange provides Live Cricket Scores with accurate Odds and Session. Cricket buffs can replay the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all international leagues, women’s cricket, ODIs, T20s, and test matches, among others. It also has a list of recent and upcoming matches.
Rooter is a platform where sports lovers can post their own content. The platform caters to all kinds of sports, including cricket, kabaddi, and football. Users can post their gully matches as well for promotion. The app comes in eight regional languages and can be used to host a match, make a team, and do the commentary.
ESPN (originallyEntertainment and Sports Programming Network) is an American basic cable sports channel owned by ESPN Inc., which is owned jointly by The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communications. Sports enthusiasts can watch live events and shows from the ESPN network on the platform, besides get scores, on-demand news, highlights, and expert analysis. Users can subscribe to the ESPN+ streaming service for live sports, exclusive originals, premium articles, fantasy tools, and can even install the app from the Playstore.
SofaScore
Live scores service at SofaScore offers live scores, results, and tables. Users can follow their favourite teams and get notifications and content related to them. The scores are automatically updated. Users can also create a list of their favourite games, with the ‘My games’ options.
