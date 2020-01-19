Focussed Westwood to celebrate landmark Abu Dhabi win with sparkling water

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
Lee Westwood, who turns 47 in April, picked up a win in a fourth decade as he completed a comprehensive two-shot win over fellow Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matt Fitzpatrick (67) and Frenchman Victor Perez (63).
The trio chased hard, but the wizened Westwood, who was World No. 1 in 2010, and has at times seemed to be tapering off in his career, did not lose his grip. His last win came at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa in November, 2018.
India’s Shubhankar Sharma had a completely off-day inn the final round as he finished the week with a three-over 75 and slipped to Tied-59thwith a total of three-under 285.
On Sunday, no one else went better than 17-under. Westwood with four birdies in first eight holes got to 19-under before the turn. He dropped a shot on 16thbut birdied 18thto finish at 19-under for the win.
He credited his win and excellent form to a lot of hard work. He said, “I put in a lot of hard work with Phil Kenyon (putting coach) and I've been working with Ben Davis on the psychological part of it, but I really felt quite calm on the greens this week and rolled a lot of good putts. That was the key to winning, really.”
More focussed than ever and enjoying the game as he did when he was young, Westwood is looking forward to the Majors, the World Golf Championships, and above all a 11thRyder Cup later this year in the United States.
His off-season included a break in Thailand and then testing out clubs in Dubai and a lot of work in the gym. So, how will be celebrate the landmark win.
He let out a big laugh and said, “I didn't take my clubs to Thailand. I had no intention of playing golf there. I was just there to relax and a lot of sleeping, and I did have a couple of glasses of rosé and a couple of beers.
“After Thailand, I decided to do ‘Dry January’, which right now seems a massive mistake (laughter) and I'll do really well to get through tonight without a drink. Everybody's offering me one, but I've held out so far. Normally you'd see me with a glass of champagne or Corona in hand, but I've managed not to have a drink so far.
“I'll give you an update tomorrow whether I'm still committed to the cause. But I would like to. I would like to get right through the next two weeks and then we'll see. I'm trying to lose a bit of weight, so I can't really drink.” So, a sparkling water is what it is likely to be!
Starting the week at 63rdin the world, Westwood will now move inside Top-30 and gets a great push in Ryder Cup rankings. “It's not only an ambition, it's only come to the forefront of my mind, that now I've got a chance to make The Ryder Cup Team. I thought I was done in The Ryder Cup to be honest as a player. I've played ten, and I really enjoyed watching everybody else suffer in the last one,” he said with a huge smile.
“I'm just going to play week-in, week-out and see where that takes me. But I'll be playing in all the big tournaments again. The World Golf Championships are all on the calendar now and obviously every major, so who knows.”
As for India’s Shubhankar Sharma, he began well with a birdie on second and a series of pars but a soft bogey on Par-5 took away any chance of building up a momentum. He dropped shots on eighth, 11th, 12thand 16th. He missed fairways, found water on a Par-3 and hit some below par iron shots to sum up the day.
“After the eighth, I just did not get going. It was the first tournament of the year. Initially the irons did not work and when they did, I missed some other chances and had as many five three-putts in the week. Sure, there were some positives, too. I would like take them as I play in Dubai next week and then Saudi. I would call the week a mixed bag,” said Sharma.
Fitzpatrick started two behind, and one group ahead, never really got any closer, while Westwood’s playing partners, Italian Francesco Laporta (74) and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (72) never got going.
Fleetwood and Perez, playing five and six groups ahead after starting six behind, were the ones who chased the ultimate winner. With Westwood not making any mistakes save the bogey on 16th, Fleetwood and Perez ran out of holes.
If Perez closed with an eagle after seven birdies, two-time champion in Abu Dhabi, Fleetwood showed his affinity for the Abu Dhabi Golf Club course with a 63 that included three birdies in first four holes, then three in a row from seventh to ninth and another trio from 15thto 17th.
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
As shown globally, fresh approaches will lead to improved outcomes for the public
This could take the country a step closer to achieving Sustainable Development Goals
Will Budget 2020 hold out much for the multiple stakeholders in healthcare?The pharmaceutical industry, ...
As Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present Budget FY2021, expectations are running high.We take stock of the ...
Diversified business model and capability to grow in non-US markets are positives
SBI (₹318)The stock of SBI faced considerable selling pressure, and the price fell throughout last week.
Domestic consumption has been on a rough patch over the past few months and, like most FMCG players, Marico ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...