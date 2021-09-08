Golf: Aditi, Tvesa head one of the largest squads on LET outside India

Aditi Ashok and Tvesa Malik lead one of the largest Indian contingents in a Ladies European Tour event outside India, as they tee up at this week’s VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open.

Even as Aditi wraps up her European starts this week before moving to LPGA next week, Tvesa Malik will be seeking to get back to the form that brought her four Top-10 finishes including a career-best second places between May and July.

The other Indians in the field are Amandeep Drall, who was Tied-fourth on the LET Access series last week, Vani Kapoor, Astha Madan, Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari. The last two will be making their first starts on the LET in almost two years.

Aditi Ashok, fourth in Tokyo Olympics, leads a host of Olympians in the field this week. In recent weeks Aditi has once again been consistent with T-10 at Skafto Open and T-12 at Creekhouse Ladies Open.

It will be the second time that the event has been staged at this venue, Golfpark Holzhäusern, with Amy Boulden taking the title last year as the Tour returned to the country after eight years away.

The picturesque views around Golfpark Holzhäusern really are a sight to behold, with the beautiful Swiss landscapes all around you and for as far as the eye can see.

There are a number of players who have the experience and know-how to take the victory this week in Switzerland, with ten players in the field having lifted an LET trophy in the past few seasons.

As well as the aforementioned Boulden who will be looking to defend her title this time around, we have Big Green Egg Open champion Steph Kyriacou as well as Tipsport Czech Ladies Open winner Atthaya Thitikul.

Aramco Team Series – London victor Marianne Skarpnord will also be on course this week, as well as Jabra Ladies Open superstar Pia Babnik, who is playing her first tournament on tour since the AIG Women’s Open.

Christine Wolf and Becky Morgan will also be looking to repeat victories in Hero Indian Open in India in 2019 and 2018 respectively, while successful Swedes Jenny Haglund and Caroline Hedwall will also be looking to be in contention by the time Saturday comes around.