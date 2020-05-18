Here’s how Indian cricketers react on Shahid Afridi’s comment on Kashmir and PM Modi

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi stirred controversy after he passed remarks on Kashmir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian cricketers left appalled by his statement and voiced against him in unison.
In a viral video, Shahid Afridi could be seen talking ill about PM Modi.
“I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease,” said Afridi before taking a shot at PM Modi, saying: “But the bigger disease is in Modi’s mind.”
“Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces,” he added while also saying that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army.
After his viral interview, the Indian cricket fraternity took a dig at him. Here are some of the reactions:
Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted: “Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai. Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena
@SAfridiOfficial.” (in this difficult time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus, all you care about is Kashmir. Kashmir has been ours and it will always be ours. If you want Kashmir, bring your 22 crore people to the battle as our one man is equal to 125000 men)
All-rounder Yuvraj Singh wrote: “Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM@narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again. Jai Hind”
Indian politician and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter and wrote: “Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl sys 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won’t get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?”
Indian batsman Suresh Raina also joined the drill and tweeted: “Gosh! What all a person must do to remain relevant! Even more so for a nation that is living on alms. So, better do something for your failed nation and leave #Kashmir alone. I am a proud Kashmiri and it is and will always remain an inalienable part of India. Jai Hind!”
While Harbhajan Singh, in an interview with India Today said: “This man (Afridi) is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.”
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...