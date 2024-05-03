Amul will be the lead arm sponsor for USA’s cricket team that will participate in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 which commences on June 1.

The opening match of the tournament will be played between USA and Canada in Dallas. “This association with Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), responsible for marketing milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, signifies a significant step towards expanding and popularizing cricket across the nation. Having initiated their association with international cricket back in 2011 through the Netherland’s cricket team, Amul has maintained a strong bond with the sport by supporting various international teams in numerous ICC events,” stated an official release here.

Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, expressed his pleasure by stating, “We are pleased to have Amul on board as the lead arm sponsor for the upcoming and eagerly awaited ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2024. Amul’s extensive track record of sponsoring cricket teams underscores its commitment to nurturing talent, encouraging sportsmanship, and uniting communities globally. Collaborating with esteemed brands like Amul inspires us to strive for excellence both on and off the field.”

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul stated, “Milk is the world’s original energy drink and is consumed by sportspersons around the world. For more than 25 years Amul products like Butter, Ghee, Ice cream and Shrikhand have been consumed in USA and now we are pleased to announce the launch of Amul Fresh Milk across America. The goodness of Amul Milk will empower the USA Cricket team to win hearts and laurels from across the world. We wish our best to the team for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.”