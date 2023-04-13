India Cements, owners of the Chennai Super Kings cricket team, has come out with a sales promotion scheme - Buy the King, Meet the King - for the buyers of its cement in Tamil Nadu for the current IPL season.

People buying a minimum of 25 bags of Sankar Super Power, Coromandel King, or Conkrete Super King will not only get an assured prize but a chance to watch the Chennai Super Kings live in action at the Chepauk Cricket Stadium in Chennai.

The sales promotion scheme is valid till May 10, 2023, said a company statement.

On April 12, 120 winners (selected from the entries through a lucky draw) from across Tamil Nadu were provided an opportunity to watch the match between M S Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at Chepauk.

“India Cements wants to strengthen brand association with consumers. We also believe in giving the best deal to consumers buying our cement, who are also ardent fans of CSK,” said Parthasarathy Ramanujam, Chief Marketing Officer, India Cements.