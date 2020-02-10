India U-19 captain Priyam Garg slams Bangladesh team’s reaction post victory

Galaxy Note 10 Lite review: Best of an iconic phone for less
The U-19 cricket world cup final game between India and Bangladesh ended with an ugly spat between the two teams. India faced a three-wicket loss to Bangladesh as Rakibul Hasan hit the winning runs. Post their win, the remaining players from the Bangladesh team rushed to the field to celebrate.
Things took an ugly turn as emotional Bangladesh players allegedly got into the faces of dejected Indian players. The umpires had to step in to separate the players involved in the on-field spat. The Indian U-19 coach Paras Mhambrey also had to ask his boys to break the fight off, NDTV reported.
Indian team captain Priyam Garg later slammed the Bangladeshi team for their unruly behaviour. In a media briefing post-match, Garg said the Bangladesh team reaction was “bad.” Mhambrey too said that the reaction of the players was “not good for cricket,” according to media reports.
The incident garnered criticism from Twiterrati in India.
“Shameful end to a wonderful game of cricket. #U19CWCFinal,” Twitter user Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) had tweeted posting a video of the incident.
The win was a first for Bangladesh’s under 19 team. Bangladesh team captain and skipper Akbar Ali apologized on behalf of his team.
