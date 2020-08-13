Inox Group signs sponsorship pact with Indian Olympic Association

Inox Group has inked a sponsorship agreement with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and will be the official sponsor for the Indian Olympic Team that will represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics were deferred to next year and will be held from July 23-August 8, 2021, as per the new schedule.

“In addition, the partnership agreement will further support Team India’s promotions through the Group’s entertainment company, Inox Leisure Ltd, allowing a larger audience to experience and identify the spirit of “Ek India Team India” at its distinct multiplex properties around the country,” a statement added.

Siddharth Jain, Director, Inox Group, said, “Inox Group has always assigned priority to India’s all-round progress. We are honoured and privileged to be able to support India’s Olympic dream through this prestigious association with the Indian Olympic Association. We look forward to the Indian contingent scaling new heights in the next Olympics.”

In the past, the company has been associated various sporting events, teams and leagues in the field of table tennis, football, badminton, running, basketball and cricket,

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said, “We are happy to announce this partnership with INOX Group which will be beneficial for all our athletes and the organisation.”