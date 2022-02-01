IPL 2022: 590 cricketers to go under the hammer during two-day mega auction starting Feb 12

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced the full list of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

The auction for the 15 th seaon of the IPL will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

“The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022,” read a tweet from the official IPL Twitter account.

The list includes marquee Indian cricket player names such as Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammad Shami, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. International players such as Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga. will also go under the hammer.

Overall, the list includes 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players.

Among the 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.

The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will be bidding with ₹2 crore as the highest reserve price.

As many as 48 players including Shikhar Dhawan, Iyer, Cummins and Rabada have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.

There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of ₹1.5 crore while 34 have a reserve price of ₹1 crore.

Punjab Super Kings has the highest amount in its kitty at ₹72 crore with 23 open player slots and eight open overseas player slots. Delhi Capitals has the lowest budget at ₹47.5 crore with 21 open player slots and seven open overseas player slots.