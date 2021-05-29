Lahiri misses cut as does Mickelson; Sharma moves to Top-10 in Denmark

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge despite a birdie finish in his second round of 2-over 72. His first round of 77 left him too much to do to cut. He was 9-over for 36 holes in Fortworth, Texas.
Lahiri had four bogeys against two birdies, and the exit could see him drop further on the FedEx Cup rankings.
This season in 15 starts, Lahiri has made seven cuts and missed eight with fifth at the Texas Open as his best. He also had a T-6 at Corales Puntacana in the Dominican Republic.
Jordan Spieth bogey-free again Friday, with a 4-under 66 to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129. However, the PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut by one stroke.
Spieth is playing well again, and this week at the Colonial, he looks set for another win. The lying second was Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.
Sergio Garcia (69), the first-round co-leader with Spieth, whose first PGA TOUR win came at Colonial 20 years ago, was tied for third at 8-under with Sebastian Munoz and Patton Kizzire, who both shot 65.
Shubhankar Sharma played a flawless round of 6-under 65 to go with his 70-69 in the first two rounds to rise up the leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA. After his round of 65, he is now 9-under for 54 holes. He was Tied-sixth, but a lot of players were yet to finish.
Sharma was two shots behind leaders Laurie Canter, who had two holes to play and defending champion Bernd Wiesberger, who was par through seven holes and had 11 to play. Wiesberger had 66-65 in the first two rounds.
Kurt Kitayama (64) was tied third at 10-under with recent winner Richard Bland, who was 3-under through eight holes in the third round, and Alexander Bjork, who was 2-under through eight holes.
In the second round, he had closed strongly with three birdies in the last five holes for a card of 2-under 69 and got to 3-under 139 for 36 holes and T-40 to make the cut comfortably.
On Saturday, he was flawless. He opened the round with a birdie and then had three in a row from seventh to ninth to get to 4-under for the day. Two more followed on 14th and 16th and he got to 6-under. Yet Sharma said, “I left a couple of Par-5s and it could have been much lower. It was good to get a bogey free round.”
Sharma, who has had a mixed bag in 2021, has been getting the birdies, but time and again, he has been giving away bogey, often doubles, too.
Earlier on Friday, in the second round, Sharma began the second round with a bogey. Birdies on the fifth and the sixth salvaged the situation before a bogey on ninth meant he was even for the day at the turn. A bogey on 13th was followed by birdies on 14th, 16th and 17th for a day’s work of 69.
