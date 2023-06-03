Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be organising an International Conference on ‘Physical Education and Sport Science (ICPESS) 2023’ from December 14-16. ICPESS, which is being organised under the aegis of the National Association of Physical Education and Sports Sciences (NAPESS), aims to bring together experts and researchers from around the world to discuss the latest developments and advancements in the field of physical education and sports science.

A media statement said that Lt Gen MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, Manipal, launched the conference website in Manipal recently.

Quoting Lt Gen Venkatesh, the statement said the conference aims to give experts in physical education and sports science a forum for knowledge exchange and an understanding of the recent technological advancements, techniques, and solutions in physical education and sports science as they have been developed and applied in various countries. “We anticipate that the results of ICPESS will significantly advance our understanding of these contemporary scientific domains,” he said.

The ICPESS 2023 will feature a diverse range of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and paper presentations. The conference will provide a platform for academics, researchers, and practitioners to exchange ideas and explore new avenues of collaboration, it said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit