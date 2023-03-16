Wiley, one of the publishers and a leader in scientific research and career-connected education, has announced an open access agreement with Manipal Academy of Higher Education ( MAHE).

A statement said the agreement, which represents Wiley’s first in India, provides authors affiliated with the MAHE with access to Wiley’s journal portfolio and enables participating researchers to publish articles open access in nearly 2,000 hybrid and gold open access journals.

Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said both MAHE and Wiley have formed a partnership to foster an open science culture among stakeholders. “Through this collaboration, the aim is to promote the dissemination of MAHE’s research outcomes to researchers worldwide, without any access barriers. This will facilitate the advancement of science and encourage greater collaboration among researchers,” he said.

Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead for Wiley in India, said, “We are delighted to announce our new agreement with Manipal Academy of Higher Education. We are also excited as this is Wiley’s first open access agreement in India. Our collaboration with MAHE will ensure that research created by the academic community in the institution is accessible to a broader audience. By enhancing opportunities to publish open access, we aim to maximise the impact of research and support greater engagement and collaboration among research communities.”

The statement said Wiley has strong momentum in delivering open access agreements globally, having signed partnerships with over 2,200 institutions spanning 23 countries. Every one of Wiley’s transformational agreements, whether for hybrid or gold journals, includes read access, which allows researchers at participating institutions full access to content published within its portfolio of journals, it said.