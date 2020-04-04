Manchester United to donate 30 per cent salary to the NHS to combat COVID-19: Report

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
Manchester United football stars are likely to donate 30 per cent of their monthly salary to UK’s National Health Service in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country according to media reports.
Man U’s Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had recently approached club captain Harry Maguire with the idea who then, along with the other players had decided to slash 30 per cent of their salaries, donating the amount to help NHS combat COVID-19 in the UK, the Sun reported.
Celebrities including sportspersons and sports federation have been pitching in with donations to their respective Health Ministries across the globe in a bit to tackle the global pandemic.
In India, the Union government had set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) on March 28 to raise funds for fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The fund received donations worth lakhs from multiple sports persons, federations and independent organizations.
Sports celebrities including athletics star Hima Das, wrestler Bajrang Punia, Olympics boxing legend Mary Kom and cricketer Gautam Gambhir have donated part fo their salaries to the fund.
Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj have also donated lakhs of rupees to the fund in assistance.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had ₹51 crore to the PM Cares fund.
Other federations who have made donations so far include Hockey India, All India Football Federation, Wrestling Federation of India and Badminton Association of India among others.
The Indian Olympic Association had donated ₹71 lakh to fight the pandemic in the country. The Ministry had received donations of over ₹19 lakh combined from state Olympic federations as well.
"I am very happy that our hardworking sportspersons are at the forefront of the battle to defeat COVID-19,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted expressing his gratitude to the sports community.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
It was only a month back that the YES Bank fiasco had unfolded. Yet, amid the pandemic and the lockdown, the ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...