Sports

Maria Sharapova, five-time Grand Slam winner, retires

Reuters MOSCOW | Updated on February 26, 2020 Published on February 26, 2020

A file photo of Maria Sharapova in action   -  Reuters

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam winner, is retiring from professional tennis at the age of 32, she wrote in Vanity Fair on Wednesday. “In giving my life to tennis, tennis gave me a life. I'll miss it everyday,” she wrote.

Russia's Tennis Federation had no immediate comment.

Published on February 26, 2020
tennis
