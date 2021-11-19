Most inspirational person I've met: Virat Kohli shares heartfelt tribute for RCB teammate AB de Villiers

India skipper Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, South African cricketer AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from cricket on Friday.

"To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be," wrote Kohli on Twitter.

"This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done," he added.

AB de Villiers on Friday announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

"It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket. Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly," he wrote on Twitter.

"Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me. Whether playing for the Titans, or the Proteas, or RCB, or around the world, the game has given me unimagined experiences and opportunities, and I will always be grateful," he added.

Kohli and de Villiers have shared some remarkable partnerships during the Indian Premier League. The two share the record for the two highest partnerships recorded in IPL history, scoring over 3,000 runs in partnerships. The duo had achieved a record milestone for Royal Challengers Bangalore batting together during IPL 2020.

Other team members also paid their tributes to de Villiers.

"End of an era! There’s nobody like you, AB. We’ll miss you dearly at RCB. For all that you’ve done and given to the team, to the fans, and to cricket lovers in general, #ThankYouAB Happy retirement, legend!" read a tweet from the official RCB account.

"Glad I got to share the field with one of the greatest players of all time, and an amazing human too!! Changed cricket forever #legend," tweeted Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who also played IPL 2021 alongside De Villiers as part of RCB.

South African international cricketer and former captain of the South Africa national cricket team Francois "Faf" du Plessis, who was part of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, tweeted, "Well done @ABdeVilliers17 on a special career. I've been extremely lucky to be on the same cricket field as you. The game will not be the same without you. The greatest player I have played with."