PM Modi declares open inaugural Khelo India University Games

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the first-ever Khelo India University Games here on Saturday and said the event marks the next step in the country’s sporting revolution.
As many as 3400 athletes from 159 universities across the country will vie for top honours across 17 disciplines, including rugby which is among the six team events.
The PM launched the multi-disciplinary sporting event through a video conference facility. He called it a historic moment for Indian sports. “It marks the next step in the country’s sporting revolution,” PM Modi said in his address.
“A new history has been made in Odisha today. This is not only a historic moment in Indian sports but also a big step for the future of Indian sports,” he added.
Present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, among others, were Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Dharmendra Pradhan, who holds the petroleum and natural gas portfolio in the union cabinet. Sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya was also there.
Ace sprinter Dutee Chand, who is a student of KIIT, the host university, was also a part of the event.
Besides Dutee, there are other talented athletes like Mangalore University’s triple jumper Jay Shah, his team-mate long distance runner Narendra Pratap Singh, Pune University’s long distance runner Komal Jagadale and Acharya Nagarjuna University’s sprinter Yarraji Jyothi, who can lift the quality of the competition in track and field sport.
Modi said the Khelo India University Games will provide a big platform for young athletes to fulfil their dreams.
“In the coming days you have the chance to win over 200 gold medals. You also have the chance of bettering your performances, you have the chance to give new heights to your capabilities,” he said.
“You will not only compete against each other but the most important thing is that you are competing against yourself. “Your hard work here will take your, your family’s and India’s dreams forward.”
Lauding the government’s initiative, the Prime Minister said: “The Khelo India program has played a vital role in attracting and identifying young sporting talents from across the country.” “The Khelo India initiative has improved the level of sports and sportsperson in the country. It has improved the sporting infrastructure in the country,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said it was heartening to see talented youngsters coming out of the Khelo India initiative are not from big cities but from small places. “They are from poor background, common people from tier 2, tier 3 cities. They have generated a new hope for the country,” Modi said.
“We are promoting transparency in identification and selection of athletes, which has resulted in better performances from our athletes at the international stage.”
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...