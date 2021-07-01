Prathmesh Mishra appointed as the new Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd. on Thursday announced the appointment of Prathmesh Mishra as the new Chairman of RCB team.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo India.
Mishra is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of Diageo India and will take on this additional responsibility effective July 1.
He takes over the role of RCB Chairman from Anand Kripalu, who ended his tenure as Managing Director & CEO of Diageo India on June 30.
In a statement, Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore is an integral part of Diageo India, and all of us share a profound passion for the team. I am excited about adding my shoulder to Virat Kohli, Mike Hesson and Simon Katich and playing bold in everything we do, on and off, the field. I would also like to thank Anand for his tremendous contribution to RCB.”
Mishra leads the Commercial function at Diageo India and is part of its Executive Committee.
