Preparations for Tokyo Olympics progress despite surging coronavirus cases

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on January 13, 2021 Published on January 13, 2021

Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games despite opinion polls showing a majority want them postponed again or cancelled

Japan’s government is continuing with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer as planned, following a postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic, chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

Japan has repeatedly insisted it will hold the Games despite opinion polls showing a majority of respondents want them postponed again or cancelled.

“Right now we’re working as one with everybody involved in organising the Games to host them successfully,” Kato told a regular news conference.

The comments come as local media reported Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US philanthropist Bill Gates had spoken about the Olympic Games on Tuesday in a call arranged by Suntory Holdings Ltd CEO Takeshi Niinami.

Suga told Gates the Games were “very important” and would “definitely” go ahead, Kyodo news agency quoted Niinami as saying.

But Kato said Suga did not make that comment to Gates.

“I’ve checked and as far as I know, that expression was not used,” Kato said.

Japan is grappling with a third wave of the coronavirus, with infections hovering at a record-high.

The Olympic Games were originally due to take place in 2020.

