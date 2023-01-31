Sports brand Puma India announced roping in women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its latest brand ambassador. As part of the partnership terms, Harmanpreet will endorse the brand’s footwear, apparel and accessories throughout the year.

“Harmanpreet was onboarded over a very unique social experiment that uncovered the country’s overall mindset towards gender perception in sports. This is a major step towards the brand’s commitment to back women in the sports ecosystem,” the company added.

With this, Harmanpreet joins PUMA’s roster of brand ambassadors that include Virat Kohli, football stars Neymar Jr and Sunil Chhetri, boxer MC Mary Kom, cricketer Harleen Deol and Para-Shooter Avani Lekhara.

The 33-year-old batter from Punjab has the record of the fourth fastest women’s T20I hundred in the world to her name and she is also India’s only centurion in the women’s T20I. Harmanpreet has scored six international hundreds so far in her career, five of them coming in from ODIs. The most capped player in the T20I format has also been conferred the Arjuna award in 2017.

“We are delighted to welcome skipper Harmanpreet Kaur into the PUMA family. The way she plays — bold and fierce cricket - she is the perfect fit for our brand which embodies the same qualities and ethos. As a brand, Puma has always stayed ahead of the times and committed to support, celebrate and empower women in sports. This association is a massive step in that direction. Harmanpreet is a sporting icon and, with this partnership, we hope to inspire younger generations and help Indian women’s cricket reach greater heights,” said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia.

In the fiscal year ending December 2021, Puma India cemented its leadership position in the country earning a revenue of ₹2,044 crore. The brand has a total of 450 exclusive stores in India, so far in the current fiscal.

PUMA has been actively contributing to the rise of sports culture in the country by associating with 250+ athletes across cricket, boxing, football and para-sports, it added