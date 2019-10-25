Rain halts Woods’ march at Zozo Championships

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Play was called off on Friday, the second day of the $9.75-million Zozo Championships with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland sharing the lead at six-under after the first round at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The organisers, who had advanced the tee times for second round by an hour because of the forecast of heavy and persistent rain, decided to postpone the second round as there was no chance of the course and especially greens being playable with such extended periods of rain and through the day.
By the time the officials and the players arrived at the course it had already taken on four-tenths of an inch of rain early Friday morning, said Gary Young, Vice-President of Rules and Competitions for the PGA Tour.
The second round will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday and they will not repair after the conclusion of the second round. The third round will be played on Saturday until dark.
Officials expect it will take about two hours to complete the third round on Sunday and the final round will start at 9 a.m. local time with the option still open for a Monday finish.
The winner gets $1.75 million of the $9.75-million purse in the second of the three events on the Asian swing, which began with CJ Cup in Korea last week, won by Justin Thomas, and will conclude with WGC-HSBC next week in Shanghai.
On Thursday, Woods produced a thrill-a-minute round to get the Zozo Championship off to a roaring start. His 64 included three bogeys on his first three holes from the tenth and had nine birdies in last 14 holes.
Later in the day, Gary Woodland went about his job quietly, almost unnoticed at times. Four-under through the front nine he added two more on back nine for a bogey free 64.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Donald Trump’s impeachment defence pushes familiar tropes of executive privilege a little too far
Four poems by Irish poet Fióna Bolger from her latest collection ‘a compound of words’, which weaves her ...
No classroom titter, no outdoor games, not even ice cream — the empty schools and streets of Srinagar ...
The Extinction Rebellion uprising parallels Richard Powers’s Pulitzer-winning book ‘The Overstory’ in its ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism