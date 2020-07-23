Shoaib Akhtar speaks on economic inequality in cricket

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar lambasted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) while speaking on the economic inequality in cricket, NDTV Sports reported.
Akhtar spoke on his YouTube chat show with Geo Cricket where he alleged that CA overlooked the infamous Monkeygate controversy because the BCCI is the financial powerhouse.
The Monkeygate scandal unravelled in 2008 when Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was charged with directing racial and abusive slur towards Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds.
Akhtar said: “Sometimes they get easy wickets in Melbourne, someone calls another person a monkey but gets away with it, there are threats to boycotting the series. I am asking the Australians, where are their ethics?”
“You made kids cry for scratching a cricket ball and they got away by calling someone a monkey. When they (BCCI) threatened to end the series, they (Cricket Australia) said no such incident happened. Are these your moral grounds?” Akhtar asked.
“Forget all this drama, just say that we need money. The money comes from the BCCI, you quietly keep taking it,” he said.
Akhtar took a dig at the speculation on the IPL event in September-November and said: “T20 World Cup could have also happened, but I had already said this earlier that they won’t let it happen. IPL should not be damaged, let the World Cup go to hell.”
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...