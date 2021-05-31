Shubhankar Sharma ends T-8 for first Top-10 in almost 18 months

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Shubhankar Sharma finished birdie-birdie in the final round to register his first Top-10 finish on the European Tour in almost 18 months. The two-time European Tour winner, Sharma finished with 4-under 68 for a T-8 finish at the Made in HimmerLand presented by FREJA in Forso, Denmark.
Sharma’s last Top-10 on the European Tour was in November 2019, when he was T-7 place at the Turkish Airlines Open in November 2019 had a similar T-7 at the Italian Open a month before that.
Sharma’s 68 in Denmark came with four birdies, including two in last two holes, after settling for pars in his first 10 holes on the final day.
With 10 places up for grabs for the US Open in June, Sharma needs to finish in Top-10 of a mini-series list to get one of the slots. A top-5 in Porsche European Open could get him and that also propel him into contention for an Olympic berth.
Meanwhile, Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger defended the title he won in 2019. He claimed his win in style as he led after every round. He started the final day with a one-shot advantage and then dominated proceedings with eight birdies in a closing 64 to finish at 21-under and claimed his eighth European Tour title. The. 35-year-old Austrian’s fourth win since 2019 should get him back to Top-50 of the world.
Italy’s Guido Migliozzi shot a closing 63 to finish second on 16-under, with English pair Richard Bland and Jordan Smith sharing third with Australia’s Jason Scrivener on 15 under.
The win also pushed Wiesberger into contention for a place on Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup Team later this year. If he makes the team, it would be his maiden Ryder Cup.
Migliozzi's runner-up finish was his second in as many events after he also finished second to Bland at the Betfred British Masters and his third overall this season.
Jason Kokrak overcame a one-shot deficit to become the third multiple winner of the season as he finished ahead of fav favourite Jordan Spieth in the Charles Schwab Challenge in F orth Worth, Texas on Sunday.
The 54-hole leader Spieth bogeyed three of his first four holes and two of his last four to finish second, while Patton Kizzire claimed a second consecutive T3 finish this season.
India’s Anirban Lahiri had missed the halfway cut with rounds of 77-72.
Kokrak made five birdies and five bogeys to post an even-par 70 and claim his second career PGA TOUR title and second this season after the 2020 THE CJ CUP @ Shadow Creek.
Kokrak became the first player over the age of 35 to claim his first two TOUR titles in same season since Francesco Molinari did so in 2018.
The win should also move him to 22nd place in the Official World Golf Ranking and now joins Bryson DeChambeau and Stewart Cink as multiple winners this season.
Spieth made three consecutive bogeys from, second to fourth and two more 15 and 18 before closing with a 3-over 73
It was his eighth top-10 finish of the season in 18 starts, which is one more than what he achieved in the last two seasons combined.
Looking to claim a second Charles Schwab Challenge title 20 years after his first in 2001, Sergio Garcia was 3-over through his first three holes before closing with a 6-over 76 to finish T-20.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...