St Lucia Kings back into top four for play-offs at Hero CPL; Trinbago win again

Tarouba, September 18

The Saint Lucia Kings moved back into the top four in the race for the play-off spots with a commanding 49 run victory over the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Barbados Royals have 12 points and Jamaica had eight. Trinbago Knight Riders lie third with seven and St Lucia have six points.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and chose to field first, but it was Faf du Plessis who got the Saint Lucia Kings off to a dominating start by scoring boundaries throughout the opening overs. Johnson Charles then continued to score runs, before big hitting from David Wiese and Roshon Primus powered the Kings to a total of 189 for 7.

du Plessis and Charles found boundaries at ease at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Then du Plessis lost his wicket attempting a scoop shot. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Kings managed 189 for seven largely thanks to the performance of Charles, who scored 61 and was at the crease for over 15 overs.

In their chase, the Patriots could not find fluency as they lost four wickets in the first ten overs. Wiese was the stand-out bowler for the Kings, taking three wickets for just eight runs as the Patriots finished 140 all out and lost by a margin of 49 runs.

St Lucia v St Kits and Nevis Patriots

Patriots had begun to build a foundation in their chase but lost both openers Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis in the fifth over. Then Wiese took the wickets of both Darren and DJ Bravo. The Patriots seemed to rebound with Dewald Brevis scoring some crucial runs before he was caught out.

Then Kesrick Williams proving a threat with the ball and took three wickets. Patriots were unable to keep up with the required run rate and were bowled out for 140, losing by 49 runs.

Brief scores: St Lucia Kings 189/7 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 61, Faf du Plessis 41, David Wiese 21 not out, Dwayne Bravo 2/26) beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 140 in 20 overs (Dewald Brevis 32, Rashid Khan 26, David Wiese 3/8, Kesrick Williams 3/32) by 49 runs.

Man of the match: David Wiese

Trinbago beat Tallawahs for second win in a row

Trinbago Knight Riders made it two wins in a row with a victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

The Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bat first and that decision backfired almost immediately. Losing four wickets in the Power Play the Tallawahs were in deep trouble at 25 for 4 and despite a 50-run partnership between Fabian Allen and Imad Wasim, there was too much was left to do at the back end. Their total 116 for 7 never looked enough.

Ravi Rampaul impressed bowling against the Tallawahs batting as the seam bowler took four wickets including three in the Power Play to put the Knight Riders in complete control. The Tallawahs only had an energetic Fabian Allen half-century to thank to prevent a total collapse.

The Tallawahs fought to defend their small total taking out six wickets in the process.

Jamaica Tallawahs’ Ravi Rampaul

For the Knight Riders openers Nicholas Pooran and Tion Webster both fell for ducks to leave the Knight Riders 0 for 2 in the first two overs. But Colin Munro and Tim Seifert rebuilt the innings with a 50-run partnership.

When the pair fell in quick succession the Tallawahs had a moment of hope but Andre Russell and Akeal Hosein saw through the chase to move the Knight Riders into the top four positions.

They ensured there would be no dramatic defeat, guiding the Knight Riders home with five balls to spare.

Brief scores: Jamaica Tallawahs 116 / 7 in 20 overs (Fabian Allen 50, Shamarh Brooks 20, Ravi Rampaul 4/14) lost to Trinbago Knight Riders 119/6 in 19.1 overs (Colin Munro 40, Tim Seifert 28, Mohammad Amir 2/15).

Man of the match: Ravi Rampaul