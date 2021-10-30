T20 World Cup: England beat Australia by 8 wickets

England beat Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup here on Saturday.

England chased down the modest target of 126 with 8.2 overs to spare, with Jos Buttler top-scoring with 71 not out while Jason Roy contributed 22.

For Australia, Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa took a wicket each.

Earlier, invited to bat, the Australians suffered a batting collapse with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with a 49-ball 44 while Ashton Agar contributed 20.

Chris Jordan was the pick of England bowlers with figures of 3/17, while Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes took two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Australia: 125 all out in 20 overs (Aaron Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3/17, Tymal Mills 2/ 45, Chris Woakes 2/23).

England: 126 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Jos Buttler 71 not out; Ashton Agar 1/15)