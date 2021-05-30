Tvesa Malik finishes Tied-10th despite good start in Italian Open

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Tvesa Malik was unable to capitalise on a fast start that saw her birdie the first two holes and even get into a share of the lead soon after in the Ladies Italian Open in Piedmont, Italy. She, however, finished with 73 and finished T-10, her first Top-10 this season.
A day after recording a stunning 6-under back nine during her round of 66, Tvesa was hoping to finish her career-best T-6 at Hero Indian Open in 2019 on the Ladies European Tour. The early birdies set the stage, too, but then ran out of birdies thereafter. She failed to get any more birdies on the remaining 16 holes. And also dropped three bogeys on 8th, 9th and 13th and ended with a card of 1-over 73 and a total of 3-under 213 at Golf Club Margara as the Ladies European Tour returned to. Italy after seven years.
India’s other player, Diksha Dagar (72) shot even par and was 3-over for the week and finished T-43 in her first start of 2021. A third Indian Astha Madan (77-80) missed the cut.
French amateur Lucie Malchirand, who had the lead overnight at seven-under-par for the tournament, was trailing Ursula WIkstrom (68) and Gabriella Cowley (72), who had set the clubhouse target of 6-under. Malchirand birdied the last two holes to jump ahead and win outright. She had birdied the 18th in the second round to take sole lead a day earlier.
WIkstrom and Cowley finished as top two professionals, but in second place behind the promising amateur.
It has been a good start to 2021 for Tvesa, who was T-23 in South Africa and now a T-10 places her well on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.
MAY 30: Shubhankar Sharma unable to get his putts to fall in the first 10 closed with a pair of birdies and had four in his last eight holes for a round of 4-under 67 that saw him finish T-8 in the Made in Denmark in Forso.
Sharma, starting the day at T-10, had a string of 10 pars before his first birdie on 11th and then he added more on 15th, 17th and 18th for a fine finish.
Bernd Wiesberger, who won the Made in Denmark title in 2019 when it was last held, played a superb round of 7-under 64 to win the crown once again. Even though Guido Migliozzi had the day’s best round of 63, he was still a distant second five shots behind.
