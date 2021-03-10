Upbeat Lahiri happy to be back at Players; fans to get ‘every shot live’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Anirban Lahiri, who made the field when former World No. 1 Brooks Koepka was forced to pull out due to injury, hopes his fifth attempt at the Players Championship, the Tour’s flagship event, tees off this week.
Lahiri, who has missed the cut three times, made the halfway cut in 2019 but then missed the 54-hole cut. He now hopes to make up for all that and is looking at a solid week at a course he loves but has not been able to grip around.
A candid Lahiri said, “It's nice to be back. I didn't realize it's my fifth time back. I really like this golf course, I love the way it is set up and I feel like it's one of those tracks where I can do really well. My record doesn't show that though.”
Lahiri has played at the Players both in May and March and sees a weather change between the two periods. “Well, obviously, three of my previous appearances were in May, with different weather. I played in 2019 March. But it's going to be slightly different in terms of the temperatures and the wind. If anything, I think this is probably a better wind for my game style. So the one thing I haven't done as well in the past is probably hit as many fairways as you need to. On the weekend, the greens are going to get really firm and fast, we all know that, so it's going to be critical to come in from the short grass to really control the ball and that's going to be my main focus this week. “
Lahiri did not make it to the field at last year’s edition of Players, and the event itself was cancelled after the first round and the Tour shut down for three months.
Lahiri said, “Well I think it's been a year now, a full circle pretty much since Covid struck the golfing world. For me, it was, there was a lot of good that came out of it. I did get a lot done in India, I went back for the Hero Indian Open, which was the week after THE PLAYERS last year. And that ended up being a good thing for me, because I got a lot of time at home with my coach and just managed to reassemble all the parts that were kind of getting a little rickety.”
On what it would take to make a serious bid for the title, Lahiri elaborated, “I mean, all the guys who have won here previously have driven the ball really well and putted really well. I think those are the two things that are going to be really, really important. So you have to have all the departments firing and also that's why it's not so heavily dominated by someone who hits it miles or who has a really exceptional short game, you got to do everything good and you got to drive and putt well more than anything else.”
The 154-player field includes more than 100 PGA Tour winners and 48 of the world’s Top-50 are at TPC Sawgrass, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bryson Dechambeau, Justin Thomas and many others.
This week during the Players Championship, golf fans will be able to enjoy ‘Every Shot Live’ on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, made available exclusively by the PGA TOUR.
It will be available from the first round, and every shot by every player will be live-streamed on GOLFTV allowing fans to follow any player in the elite field. More than 32,000 shots are expected over 72 holes from a starting field. Fans will choose what players to watch, how you watch and stream on different devices.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...