Vi becomes co-presenting sponsor of Dream11 IPL 2020

Vi, the unified brand of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, has become the co-presenting sponsor of the Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to start from September 19.

Vi has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of the live broadcast of T-20 premier league which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE and will telecast on Star Sports network. The brand will leverage its association with the sporting event to enhance awareness, build relevance and engage with the audience, it said in a statement.

“Vodafone and Idea have both associated with cricket on Star Sports in the past. We are delighted to have them onboard yet again in their new brand identity as Vi, and as the co-presenting sponsor for the broadcast of Dream11 IPL on Star Sports. We believe that the massive reach of the Star Sports network will help them take Vi’s new brand identity and proposition to millions of viewers across India,” said Gautam Thakar, CEO at Star Sports.

“Our association with Dream11 IPL 2020 will provide Vi, instant connect with millions of viewers, and I am confident that this will not only help build awareness of Vi but also help in building relevance and customer confidence,” Kavita Nair, Chief Digital Transformation & Brand Officer at Vodafone Idea Ltd said.