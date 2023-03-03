Viacom18, the official consolidated media rights holder for Women Indian Premier League, has roped in ten sponsors for the inaugural season.

The co-powered sponsor is Hero Vida. The other key sponsors include Tata Motors, Tata Capital, Hero Vida, Bank of Baroda, MPL Striker, World Gold Council, H&M, JSW Paints, Noise and Apar Industries.

Sources said these sponsors will be advertising on both Sports18, the official broadcaster and JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the Women IPL.

In a statement on Friday, the company said, “The season-opener on March 4 will see Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians, which will be presented in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu on JioCinema.”

TV viewers can catch the action live in English and Telugu on Sports18 – 1 SD & HD, in Hindi on Sports18 Khel, in Kannada on Colors Kannada Cinema, and in Tamil on Colors Tamil.”

“We are thrilled to present the first season of the Women’s Premier League across JioCinema and multiple channels of our network. Our efforts are focused on offering viewers an immersive experience which is accessible, affordable, and in multiple languages to scale up the league’s impact and reach,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Content Siddharth Sharma in a statement.

The company added that it will be a 4K presentation in English and Hindi.

