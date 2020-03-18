Virender Sehwag begins entrepreneurial innings with sportswear store in Ahmedabad

Former opener and cricket legend Virender Sehwag on Tuesday launched his first VS Store, a retail outlet for high-performance sportswear products, in Ahmedabad.

After retiring from all formats of cricket, Sehwag started a new innings as an entrepreneur and launched a sportswear business under Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture between World of Viru Pvt Ltd and Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Following the launch of its first exclusive store, VS will go for a pan India presence, said a company release.

It aims to open over 50 franchise stores by the end of FY21 with more than $3 million (approx ₹22 crore) in revenue.

Brand VS also plans to enter the e-tail market in six months. Its products will be listed on leading e-commerce platforms besides direct selling channels, said the release.

It has a wide range of products such as sportswear, athleisure and sports equipment.