Virender Sehwag begins entrepreneurial innings with sportswear store in Ahmedabad

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on March 18, 2020 Published on March 18, 2020

Launches India's first exclusive 'VS' store with eyes on USD 3mn revenues next year

Former opener and cricket legend Virender Sehwag on Tuesday launched his first VS Store, a retail outlet for high-performance sportswear products, in Ahmedabad.

After retiring from all formats of cricket, Sehwag started a new innings as an entrepreneur and launched a sportswear business under Viru Retail Pvt Ltd, which is a joint venture between World of Viru Pvt Ltd and Stitched Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Following the launch of its first exclusive store, VS will go for a pan India presence, said a company release.

It aims to open over 50 franchise stores by the end of FY21 with more than $3 million (approx ₹22 crore) in revenue.

Brand VS also plans to enter the e-tail market in six months. Its products will be listed on leading e-commerce platforms besides direct selling channels, said the release.

It has a wide range of products such as sportswear, athleisure and sports equipment.

