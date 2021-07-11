Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic triumphs over Berrettini to secure record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title

World number one Novak Djokovic beat Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 on Sunday to win his sixth title at Wimbledon.

His third straight triumph at the All England Club also earned the Serbian a 20th Grand Slam title, equalling the men's record haul held by Switzerland's Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal of Spain.

Having also won the Australian Open and the French Open titles in 2021, Djokovic has now completed the third leg towards achieving the Golden Slam. No man has ever won the four slams and an Olympic gold in the same year.

The 34-year-old, who came into the title clash having beaten Berrettini in both of their previous meetings, opened a 5-2 lead in the first set with an early break but the Italian fought back to force a tiebreak which he clinched to draw first blood.

It was only the second set the Serbian had lost in this year's championships. He reacted by racing to a 4-0 lead in the second set before going on to level the match.

A single break of serve in the third and two more breaks in the fourth were enough for Djokovic to close out the contest in front of a raucous Centre Court crowd, who kept on chanting the Italian underdog's name.

Djokovic sealed his place in the record books on his third match point when Berrettini's backhand slice landed in the net.

Major milestones in Djokovic's career

* Equalled Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal for most Grand Slam men's singles titles, becoming the sixth player in history, man or woman, to reach that number.

* Fourth man to win three consecutive Wimbledon titles in the Open Era after Federer, Bjorn Borg and Pete Sampras.

* Recorded a streak of three consecutive Grand Slam titles for the third time in his career, having won three straight Australian Open titles on two occasions (2011-13 and 2019-21).

* By reaching his 30th Grand Slam final, Djokovic is one behind Federer on the list for most Grand Slam men's singles finals reached.

* Between them, Djokovic and Nadal have won 12 of the last 13 Grand Slams (since 2018 Roland Garros). Dominic Thiem is the only other player to have won a major title in that time at last year's U.S. Open where Djokovic was defaulted.

* The 12th man in history to win back-to-back Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles - and the first since Nadal won consecutive titles in Paris and London for the second time in 2010.

* The fifth man in history to win the first three Grand Slam tournaments of the season and the first since Rod Laver in 1969.

* Won his ninth Australian Open title in February this year to become the second man to win nine singles titles at a Grand Slam after Nadal (13 French Open titles).

* Third man in history -- after Rod Laver and Roy Emerson -- to win all four Grand Slam tournaments twice after claiming his second French Open title in June this year.

* Holds the record for most weeks ranked number one (328 weeks), having surpassed Federer's mark of 310 on March 8, 2021.

* Swept all four Grand Slams from 2015 Wimbledon through 2016 Roland Garros to become the third man to hold all four major titles at the same time after Don Budge and Laver.