World Cup 2019 Final: New Zealand win toss, opt to bat against England

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat against England in the World Cup final here on Sunday.

Both New Zealand and England are playing the same team as their last match.

Teams:

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

England:

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. PTI CM CM 07141453