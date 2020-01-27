Young Grand Master Praggnanandhaa stuns former world champ Topalov

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Young Indian Grand Master R Praggnanandhaa pulled off a huge upset, beating former world champion Veselin Topalov in the sixth round of the 18th Gibraltar Chess Festival to record his fifth straight win here.
The 14-year old Chennai lad needed just 33 moves to put it across the Bulgarian. He had started with a loss against compatriot P V Nandhidhaa but since then he has been on a winning spree.
Praggnanandhaa, who recently won the world under-18 title, said: “It was very tough to prepare against him.” He is in second spot on five points with six other players and will take on Chinese Grand Master Wang Hao in the seventh round.
Seventeen-year-old Russian GM Andrey Esipenko jumped to sole lead with 5.5 points with a win over Georgia’s Ivan Cheparinov with black pieces. The Russian player would be unpaired in the seventh round as he decided to take a bye.
A bunch of players including Indians — B Adhiban, K Sasikiran, Shardul Gagare, Karthikeyan Murali, last year’s runner-up here, SL Narayanan — are in joint third place with 4.5 points. Adhiban beat Gabriel Flom, while D Gukesh, the world’s second youngest Grand Master ever, defeated Martin Percivaldi to move to four points. Also winning were Karthikeyan Murali against Qi B Chen and Gagare over France’s Maxime Lagarde.
Top-seed and world No. 7 Shakhriyar Mamedyarov’s moderate run continued as he was held to a draw by Indian GM Aryan Chopra. He is now on four points.
Meanwhile, second-seeded Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, beat Fernando Peralta to register his third win in the tournament and take his tally to 4.5 points.
Swedish women’s legend, Pia Cramling, a former world No. 1, drew with Ukraine great Vassily Ivanchuk in 30 moves.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...