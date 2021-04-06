YuppTV acquires digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries.

With this, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021.

After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from April 9 to May 30. The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The playoff matches and the final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

YuppTV will bring the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories.

Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, in a statement said, “Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes.”

With this, YuppTV, one of the world’s largest Internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250 TV channels, movies, and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages, will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.