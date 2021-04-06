YuppTV acquires digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
YuppTV, a leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries.
With this, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021.
After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from April 9 to May 30. The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The playoff matches and the final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
YuppTV will bring the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories.
Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, in a statement said, “Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes.”
With this, YuppTV, one of the world’s largest Internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250 TV channels, movies, and 100+ TV shows in 14 languages, will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...