Monsoon gains momentum, while Bay of Bengal readies for low

Squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 km/hr are being forecast along and off the Andhra Pradesh for today (Tuesday) as a cyclonic circulation has dropped anchor over the East-Central Bay of Bengal as a precursor to the formation of an expected low-pressure area.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned fishermen not to venture out into the South and East-Central Bay of Bengal as well as to the South-West and West-Central Arabian Sea on the monsoon track to the other side of the peninsula where howling winds could clock up to 45-55 km/hr in speed.

High winds over the seas

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/hr) may prevail over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Odisha and the plains of West Bengal; and with lightning over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, hills of West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

Also affected would be Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat to the opposite (West) end. Heavy rain may lash Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya and the North-Eastern States.

Low in next 24 hours, says IMD

The IMD said that a rudimentary circulation persisted over the East-Central Bay that may descend to lower levels of the atmosphere to set up the low-pressure area any time during the next 24 hours. The IMD expected it to move initially to West-North-West and intensify closer to the Odisha coast.

This would render conditions favourable for advance of the monsoon into Goa, parts of Konkan and deeper into Karnataka, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh the North-Eastern States during the next two days.

Monsoon to shift gears

The subsequent 24 hours could likely see the monsoon checking into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of the Bay of Bengal and the North-Eastern States, Sikkim, parts of Odisha and the plains of West Bengal, the IMD said.

The outlook available till June 13 shows that the monsoon in peak form over the West Coast until Goa and the adjoining interior peninsula such as Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and in the East over Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha as well as the North-East.

June 14-16 could see fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls likely over Central India, the West Coast, the North East and the adjoining East India, while being isolated heavy to very heavy over South-West Madhya Pradesh and South-East Rajasthan. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over the hills and plains of North-West India and the South Peninsula.