SREI Group refutes allegations in FIR filed by UP Police

SREI Group has refuted the allegations made in the first information report (FIR) filed by the UP Police against its promoters, directors and described them as “baseless” and intended to malign the image of the corporate group.

The complainant Bhupendra Nath —whose complaint formed the basis of FIR—is working against the interests of SREI Group and has been filing false and frivolous complaints so as to malign the organisation and its founders, Board and employees, according to Dhruv Bhalla, Head of Brand, Kanoria Foundation.

“This is nothing more than an attempt to blackmail and extort money by abusing the process of law and we are taking all necessary steps in accordance with remedies available under the law to deal with the situation/person”, he said.