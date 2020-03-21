News

Sri City industrial units taking all precautionary measures against coronavirus

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on March 21, 2020 Published on March 21, 2020

All the Sri City based units are taking various possible precautions against coronavirus.

These include screening employees while entering the premises with thermal sensors, asking them to avoid handshake and cleaning hands with sanitisers, punching attendance with cards than biometrics, keeping sufficient distance between one employee to the other both at workplace and canteen, sanitising the conveyance vehicles and filling them with half the capacity, spraying of disinfectants in and around the factory premises, serving ginger tea to employees, according to a statement.

All Units are working closely with medical centre and are implementing the recommendations of the government. No employee of the companies visited China, Italy or other countries, in the recent past, and no visitors have come from abroad to the Sri City based units after January 15, it stated.

Sri City also organised awareness campaign with the participation of local police and medical and health personnel in the villages in and around Sri City, to educate the public on how to protect themselves from the infection by adopting hygiene practices, including regularly washing hands and maintaining social distance. People in the villages were appealed not to come out of the houses on Sunday and make the janata curfew more effective.

manufacturing and engineering
