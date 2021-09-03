Sri Lankan Airlines recommences direct Hyderabad-Colombo flight

After a gap of nearly one year and seven months, Sri Lankan Airlines resumed direct flight service from Hyderabad to Colombo.

A Sri Lankan aircraft took off at 9.55 am with 120 passengers from Hyderabad to Colombo amidst much fanfare at the airport.

The direct flights will operate between Hyderabad and Colombo twice a week on Monday and Friday.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said in a statement, “Sri Lanka is one of the highly sought-after tourist destinations among Indian travellers of all ages. This non-stop route connecting Hyderabad and Colombo will bring travellers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh closer to many beautiful destinations across Sri Lanka. We continue to explore new international routes and we look forward to connecting many more exciting destinations soon.”

V. Ravindran, Regional Manager, India, Bangladesh and Nepal, Sri Lankan Airlines, said, “Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are key markets for Sri Lanka and Sri Lankan Airlines is looking forward for further expansion in terms frequencies or capacity out of Telangana when passenger demand expected to grow.”